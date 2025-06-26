Traffic Tussle: Youths Nabbed for Snatching Challan Device

In a bold move, two young men from Mumbra were detained on charges of snatching a challan device during a routine traffic check in Mulund. The incident was confirmed by local authorities on Thursday.

The altercation took place Wednesday afternoon when the youths aggressively confronted traffic personnel and took the device crucial to issuing fines for traffic violations.

According to officials, the device has since been recovered, and legal proceedings to register a case against the pair are underway.

