Left Menu

Justice Secured: Man Jailed for Heinous Crime Against Daughters

A man in Sadar was arrested for sexually assaulting his minor daughters for five years. The police initiated action after the mother, initially hesitant due to societal pressure, revealed the abuse. An NGO provided support and evidence, leading to the father's arrest and imprisonment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-06-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 00:38 IST
Justice Secured: Man Jailed for Heinous Crime Against Daughters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested in Sadar for repeatedly raping his minor daughters over a period of five years, according to police sources. The arrest followed after a complex investigative process initiated by the local authorities.

Initially, the mother was unwilling to file a police report due to societal fear. However, the Association for Voluntary Action intervened and helped reveal the crime by collecting evidence through discreet interviews and consultations conducted at a safe location.

The case was registered at Sadar police station upon securing evidence. The accused was subsequently apprehended, charged, and incarcerated. This arrest highlights the need for vigilance and support systems for victims of family-based sexual violence.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025