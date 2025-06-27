Justice Secured: Man Jailed for Heinous Crime Against Daughters
A man in Sadar was arrested for sexually assaulting his minor daughters for five years. The police initiated action after the mother, initially hesitant due to societal pressure, revealed the abuse. An NGO provided support and evidence, leading to the father's arrest and imprisonment.
A man has been arrested in Sadar for repeatedly raping his minor daughters over a period of five years, according to police sources. The arrest followed after a complex investigative process initiated by the local authorities.
Initially, the mother was unwilling to file a police report due to societal fear. However, the Association for Voluntary Action intervened and helped reveal the crime by collecting evidence through discreet interviews and consultations conducted at a safe location.
The case was registered at Sadar police station upon securing evidence. The accused was subsequently apprehended, charged, and incarcerated. This arrest highlights the need for vigilance and support systems for victims of family-based sexual violence.