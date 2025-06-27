NZ Hosts New Caledonian Delegation to Study Māori-Led Economic Development

A high-level delegation from New Caledonia will arrive in New Zealand on Sunday, 29 June, to embark on a week-long economic development study tour, New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced today. The visit underscores growing regional cooperation, particularly in supporting New Caledonia’s economic revitalization efforts following a turbulent period in its political and economic history.

The delegation comprises 20 members and includes representatives from New Caledonia’s government, private sector, and Kanak business communities. It will tour four cities — Wellington, Hamilton, Tauranga, and Auckland — with a packed itinerary designed to expose the visitors to various models and strategies of economic growth, including deep engagement with New Zealand’s vibrant Māori economy.

Focus on Māori Economic Leadership

A key focus of the study tour will be understanding how Māori communities have harnessed economic development to empower youth, expand into tourism and services, and innovate within the technology sector. Minister Peters emphasized that the tour will highlight how Māori-led initiatives play a central role in the national economy, offering insights for indigenous entrepreneurship in the Pacific.

“When visiting New Caledonia twice in the past year, I encountered considerable interest from Kanak entrepreneurs and local leaders in New Zealand’s economic development model,” Peters stated. “This includes the Māori economy, which is internationally regarded for its inclusive and sustainable growth strategies.”

The programme includes meetings with Māori policymakers, iwi leaders, and private sector stakeholders, focusing on youth training, business partnerships, tourism, and digital technology integration.

A Diplomatic Follow-Up

This study tour follows Winston Peters’ recent diplomatic outreach to New Caledonia and France. Over the past six months, he has met with top French and New Caledonian officials, including President Emmanuel Macron, Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, Overseas Territories Minister Manuel Valls, and the newly appointed President of New Caledonia’s Government, Alcide Ponga.

These meetings have cemented New Zealand’s role as a regional partner committed to promoting good governance, shared prosperity, and Pacific stability. “We have a shared interest in promoting economic development, good governance, and regional security,” Peters noted.

Strengthening Regional Bonds

The tour aligns with New Zealand’s broader foreign policy agenda to build stronger, people-centered ties with Pacific nations through mutual learning and long-term collaboration. It also reinforces New Zealand’s commitment to supporting indigenous leadership and sustainable development pathways throughout the region.

Winston Peters is scheduled to officially meet with the New Caledonian delegation in Auckland on Friday, 4 July. The group will return to Nouméa the following day.