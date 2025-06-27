New Bee Health Trust to Lead National Foulbrood Pest Management Plan from July 2025

A major transition in New Zealand’s apiculture biosecurity framework has been announced by Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard. Effective 1 July 2025, the New Zealand Bee Health and Biosecurity Trust (NZBB) will officially take over as the new management agency responsible for administering and enforcing the National American Foulbrood Pest Management Plan (AFB NPMP).

The NZBB Trust will replace Apiculture New Zealand (ApiNZ), which has been at the helm of the NPMP since 2016. This change marks a significant moment in the country's long-standing efforts to control and eliminate American foulbrood (AFB), a highly contagious and destructive bee disease that can devastate hives if not properly managed.

Ensuring a Seamless Transition

The NZBB is not an entirely new entity in function, although it is newly registered. It is a charitable trust established by the former AFB Management Agency board, meaning its leadership already holds substantial institutional knowledge of the pest management programme. By forming a new legal structure compliant with the Biosecurity Act, the previous board ensured it was eligible for formal appointment without the need to construct a wholly new organisation.

“This appointment ensures a smooth transition, without the need to stand up a completely new organisation,” Minister Hoggard noted. “The NZBB will bring a lot of experience.”

Beekeepers can expect continuity. “There will be a different name on the levies – otherwise there are no changes,” Hoggard added. “All the obligations and rules in the AFB NPMP remain the same.”

Continued Focus on Eradicating AFB

American foulbrood is caused by Paenibacillus larvae, a spore-forming bacterium that is lethal to bee colonies. Because spores can remain viable for decades, control of the disease relies on vigilance, beekeeper education, and strict enforcement of hive inspections and destruction of infected equipment.

Despite the challenges, New Zealand’s beekeeping sector has made measurable progress. “While elimination of AFB may seem an impossible task, it is a disease that New Zealand beekeepers have worked hard to not only control, but to achieve some real reduction in cases,” said Hoggard.

The Minister expressed confidence that the NZBB, alongside the country’s dedicated beekeepers, will continue driving down the prevalence of this disease through adherence to the NPMP and robust monitoring systems.

Expanding the NZBB’s Role

Looking to the future, the NZBB is expected to go beyond its mandate of AFB management. Minister Hoggard expressed strong support for the Trust’s intention to establish advisory groups composed of beekeepers and industry stakeholders. These forums will enable wider input into biosecurity decision-making, support transparency, and potentially broaden the Trust’s scope to other pressing bee health issues.

“I have confidence that the NZBB will manage the plan in a way that represents the interests of all beekeepers,” Hoggard stated. “I expect that the expansion of their role beyond just AFB management will be an opportunity for beekeepers to come together for the long-term success of the industry.”

An Industry Pillar

The American Foulbrood NPMP is one of the few pest management plans in New Zealand with eradication—not just control—as its long-term objective. As such, the NPMP is a critical component of New Zealand’s national biosecurity strategy and a pillar of support for the country’s honey and pollination sectors, which are valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars annually.

The appointment of NZBB signals a recommitment to that ambitious vision, while ensuring experienced leadership remains in charge.