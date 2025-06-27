Left Menu

India and China Push for Permanent Border Solution

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged China to seek a permanent resolution for their long-standing border dispute during a meeting with Chinese counterpart Dong Jun at the SCO's defence ministers' conference. Both nations, nuclear powers, aim to resolve issues through a structured roadmap, easing tensions since the 2020 military standoff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 10:52 IST
India and China Push for Permanent Border Solution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic move, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called on China to work towards achieving a 'permanent solution' to the ongoing border dispute, as reported by India's defence ministry. The call came during discussions held with China's Defence Minister Dong Jun on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's defence ministers' meeting in Qingdao, China.

The longstanding border tension stretches along a 3,800 km demarcation in the Himalayas, which remains largely disputed. While the region has experienced relative peace in recent decades, a violent clash in 2020 escalated tensions, leading to a military standoff that lasted until a disarmament agreement in October brought some relief.

Singh emphasized the necessity of bridging the trust gap that emerged following the 2020 standoff. The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a 10-nation security group including major powers like China, Russia, India, Pakistan, and Iran, convened this meeting as a prelude to its autumn summit of leaders.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025