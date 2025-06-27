India and China Push for Permanent Border Solution

In a significant diplomatic move, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called on China to work towards achieving a 'permanent solution' to the ongoing border dispute, as reported by India's defence ministry. The call came during discussions held with China's Defence Minister Dong Jun on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's defence ministers' meeting in Qingdao, China.

The longstanding border tension stretches along a 3,800 km demarcation in the Himalayas, which remains largely disputed. While the region has experienced relative peace in recent decades, a violent clash in 2020 escalated tensions, leading to a military standoff that lasted until a disarmament agreement in October brought some relief.

Singh emphasized the necessity of bridging the trust gap that emerged following the 2020 standoff. The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a 10-nation security group including major powers like China, Russia, India, Pakistan, and Iran, convened this meeting as a prelude to its autumn summit of leaders.