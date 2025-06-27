Tensions Rise as Ukrainian Drone Strikes Russian Territory, Injuring Chinese Journalist

A Ukrainian drone strike has intensified tensions as it targeted Russia's Kursk region, resulting in the injury of a Chinese journalist from Phoenix TV, named Lu Yuguang. The incident has prompted Russia to call on the United Nations for an evaluation of the attack, as reported by Russian authorities on Thursday.

The 63-year-old journalist was covering the border area independently when the drone attack occurred in the village of Korenevo. He sustained skin cuts to his head, but refused hospitalization after receiving medical attention, as relayed by the acting governor of Kursk, Alexander Khinshtein, on his Telegram channel.

Russia's Foreign Ministry has criticized the attack, urging international bodies to address the issue swiftly, while China's Foreign Ministry has shown concern over the increasing conflict. The situation highlights the ongoing cross-border tensions between Russia and Ukraine since the 2022 invasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)