Gang Rivalry in Bawana: Nephew of Notorious Gangster Shot Dead
A suspected gang-related shooting in outer-north Delhi's Bawana area resulted in the death of 43-year-old Dipak and the injury of his daughter. Believed to be linked to a gang rivalry involving the Kapil Sangwan and Manjit Mahal gangs, police are investigating to identify and apprehend the assailants.
Updated: 27-06-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:03 IST
A 43-year-old man was fatally shot and his daughter injured in a suspected gang-related incident in Bawana, outer-north Delhi. Authorities suspect the involvement of rival gangs.
The victim, Dipak, was related to the gangster Manjit Mahal, adding to the gangwar theory between the Kapil Sangwan and Manjit Mahal factions.
Police are investigating and analyzing CCTV footage to find the assailants, while Dipak's daughter, injured in the hand, is recovering in hospital.
