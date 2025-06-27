Gang Rivalry in Bawana: Nephew of Notorious Gangster Shot Dead

A 43-year-old man was fatally shot and his daughter injured in a suspected gang-related incident in Bawana, outer-north Delhi. Authorities suspect the involvement of rival gangs.

The victim, Dipak, was related to the gangster Manjit Mahal, adding to the gangwar theory between the Kapil Sangwan and Manjit Mahal factions.

Police are investigating and analyzing CCTV footage to find the assailants, while Dipak's daughter, injured in the hand, is recovering in hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)