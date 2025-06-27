Left Menu

Gang Rivalry in Bawana: Nephew of Notorious Gangster Shot Dead

A suspected gang-related shooting in outer-north Delhi's Bawana area resulted in the death of 43-year-old Dipak and the injury of his daughter. Believed to be linked to a gang rivalry involving the Kapil Sangwan and Manjit Mahal gangs, police are investigating to identify and apprehend the assailants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:03 IST
Gang Rivalry in Bawana: Nephew of Notorious Gangster Shot Dead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 43-year-old man was fatally shot and his daughter injured in a suspected gang-related incident in Bawana, outer-north Delhi. Authorities suspect the involvement of rival gangs.

The victim, Dipak, was related to the gangster Manjit Mahal, adding to the gangwar theory between the Kapil Sangwan and Manjit Mahal factions.

Police are investigating and analyzing CCTV footage to find the assailants, while Dipak's daughter, injured in the hand, is recovering in hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025