President Murmu Launches ODR Portal for MSMEs
President Droupadi Murmu introduced an online dispute resolution portal aimed at speeding up decisions on unpaid dues to micro and small enterprises. Speaking on World MSME Day, she recognized financing access and competition as challenges for MSMEs, but highlighted the growth in registered businesses due to government initiatives.
On the occasion of World MSME Day, President Droupadi Murmu unveiled an online dispute resolution portal, marking a pivotal step in resolving payment delays for micro and small enterprises (MSMEs).
Addressing the challenges MSMEs face, President Murmu emphasized issues such as gaining access to finance, facing competition from bigger corporations, and managing delayed payments.
The President praised the rapid growth of registered MSMEs, attributing this success to governmental efforts, and expressed confidence that the new portal will streamline decision-making processes.
