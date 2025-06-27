President Murmu Launches ODR Portal for MSMEs

On the occasion of World MSME Day, President Droupadi Murmu unveiled an online dispute resolution portal, marking a pivotal step in resolving payment delays for micro and small enterprises (MSMEs).

Addressing the challenges MSMEs face, President Murmu emphasized issues such as gaining access to finance, facing competition from bigger corporations, and managing delayed payments.

The President praised the rapid growth of registered MSMEs, attributing this success to governmental efforts, and expressed confidence that the new portal will streamline decision-making processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)