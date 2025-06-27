Adulterated Fuel Stops Madhya Pradesh CM's Convoy

A total of 19 vehicles in the convoy of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav experienced mechanical failures after allegedly being refueled with adulterated petrol and diesel. This incident took place prior to a scheduled visit to Ratlam for an official program, prompting an immediate investigation by local authorities.

The Additional Collector, Shalini Shrivastava, confirmed that the problematic refueling occurred at Shakti Fuels petrol pump in Dosigaon, Ratlam. Following the breakdown, new vehicles had to be dispatched from Indore. In response to the complaints, officials sealed the petrol pump and collected fuel samples for further analysis.

Drivers from the convoy claimed evidence of water mixed within the fuel, resulting in vehicles halting after refueling. The affected convoy was en route to the Regional Industry, Skill and Employment Conclave—MP Rise 2025. Local authorities are continuing to assess the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)