Left Menu

Adulterated Fuel Stops Madhya Pradesh CM's Convoy

A convoy of 19 vehicles belonging to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav broke down due to allegedly adulterated fuel. Officials have sealed the Ratlam petrol pump suspected of supplying the contaminated petrol and diesel. The vehicles were intended for use at the MP Rise 2025 conclave.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ratlam | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:27 IST
Adulterated Fuel Stops Madhya Pradesh CM's Convoy
vehicles
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 19 vehicles in the convoy of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav experienced mechanical failures after allegedly being refueled with adulterated petrol and diesel. This incident took place prior to a scheduled visit to Ratlam for an official program, prompting an immediate investigation by local authorities.

The Additional Collector, Shalini Shrivastava, confirmed that the problematic refueling occurred at Shakti Fuels petrol pump in Dosigaon, Ratlam. Following the breakdown, new vehicles had to be dispatched from Indore. In response to the complaints, officials sealed the petrol pump and collected fuel samples for further analysis.

Drivers from the convoy claimed evidence of water mixed within the fuel, resulting in vehicles halting after refueling. The affected convoy was en route to the Regional Industry, Skill and Employment Conclave—MP Rise 2025. Local authorities are continuing to assess the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025