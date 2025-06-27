Supreme Court to Decide Fate of FCC's Universal Service Fund

The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to deliver a crucial verdict regarding the Federal Communications Commission's funding strategy aimed at enhancing telephone and broadband services for underprivileged and rural Americans. This ruling, expected this Friday, addresses the legality of the FCC's funding methods, which have come under scrutiny for allegedly imposing an unconstitutional 'misbegotten tax' on consumers.

A coalition involving the FCC, telecommunications firms, and interest groups is appealing a lower court's decision that accused the FCC of overstepping legislative authority. This fund is instrumental in providing access to vital communication services for low-income communities, rural areas, and Native American lands, besides benefiting schools and libraries.

The crux of the case lies in the non-delegation doctrine, which questions Congress's delegation of powers to federal agencies. Arguments also challenge the role of the Universal Service Administrative Company, a private entity appointed by the FCC, suggesting it has undue influence over fund operations. The ruling could redefine the boundaries of regulatory authority and impact essential communication services.

(With inputs from agencies.)