Tensions Rise as Chinese Diplomats Allegedly Shadow Taiwan's Vice-President-Elect in Prague

Czech military intelligence has accused Chinese diplomats of tracking Taiwan's Vice-President-elect Hsiao Bi-khim during her visit to Prague in March 2024. The Chinese representatives reportedly attempted to intimidate her, including plans to stage a car crash, although these were not executed.

The allegations come amidst historically warm relations between the Czech Republic and Taiwan, much to China's displeasure, who views Taiwan as part of its territory. This incident allegedly involved Chinese diplomatic and secret service personnel violating diplomatic protocols.

The Czech Foreign Ministry expressed disapproval by summoning the Chinese ambassador, while Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council issued a stern protest against China's actions. Meanwhile, Beijing dismissed the claims and accused the Czech side of meddling in China's internal matters.

