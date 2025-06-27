Tensions Rise as Chinese Diplomats Allegedly Shadow Taiwan's Vice-President-Elect in Prague
Czech military intelligence has accused Chinese diplomats and secret service of following Taiwan's Vice-President-elect Hsiao Bi-khim during her visit to Prague in 2024, allegedly intending to intimidate her. The incident has heightened tensions between the Czech Republic and China, prompting formal protests and denials from Beijing.
Czech military intelligence has accused Chinese diplomats of tracking Taiwan's Vice-President-elect Hsiao Bi-khim during her visit to Prague in March 2024. The Chinese representatives reportedly attempted to intimidate her, including plans to stage a car crash, although these were not executed.
The allegations come amidst historically warm relations between the Czech Republic and Taiwan, much to China's displeasure, who views Taiwan as part of its territory. This incident allegedly involved Chinese diplomatic and secret service personnel violating diplomatic protocols.
The Czech Foreign Ministry expressed disapproval by summoning the Chinese ambassador, while Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council issued a stern protest against China's actions. Meanwhile, Beijing dismissed the claims and accused the Czech side of meddling in China's internal matters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
