VP Dhankhar Inspires Students at Sherwood College on Nation-Building Vision

In a stirring address at the 156th Founders' Day Celebration of Sherwood College, Nainital, held on June 27, 2025, the Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, called upon students to transcend self-interest and cultivate goals rooted in service to society, nation, and humanity. Addressing an enthusiastic gathering of students, faculty, and dignitaries at the historic institution in Uttarakhand, Shri Dhankhar’s words resonated deeply with the audience, infusing a sense of purpose and national pride.

“Don't have narrow goals. Don't have self-centered goals. Have a goal for the society, for humanity, for the nation. Who are we remembering across history? Only those who gave back,” he reminded students.

Nation First: Embracing Unqualified Nationalism

Reinforcing the message of patriotism and unity, Shri Dhankhar emphasized the need to place “nation always first.” He urged young minds to internalize nationalism without qualifiers, noting that Bharat, with its 5,000-year-old civilizational legacy, deserved nothing less. His speech was peppered with inspiring references to India’s storied history, resilience, and progress.

“We have to subscribe to nationalism—unqualified, unrestricted—because that is what Bharat deserves as a unique nation of civilizational depth.”

The Power and Privilege of Education

Calling education the “gift of God”, the Vice President reiterated its role as the ultimate equalizer in a democratic society. He urged students to recognize the privilege of quality education in a country of 1.4 billion, emphasizing that only through education can inequity and injustice be truly addressed.

“Education hits hard at inequities. Quality education is the foundation of equality—both in law and life.”

Empowering Parenthood and Unshackling Aspirations

Addressing parents in the audience, Shri Dhankhar made a heartfelt appeal to not impose career goals on children, warning that such pressures can lead to a narrow focus on material gain.

“Don’t decide what your children’s objectives in life are. If you do, they’ll all end up chasing money or power. Where then will the scientists, astronomers, and visionaries come from?”

His message reinforced the importance of fostering free will and curiosity, elements crucial for innovation and social progress.

From Motto to Mission: Living the Values

Shri Dhankhar reflected on Sherwood College’s Latin motto, “Mereat Quisque Palmam” ("Let each one merit his/her own prize"), urging students to internalize it not as a decorative phrase but as a guiding life principle.

“Mottos are not meant to hang on walls. Help others climb—even if they go ahead of you—that’s your real contribution.”

Honouring Legends and Inheriting Responsibility

The Vice President acknowledged the illustrious alumni of Sherwood College, including:

Major Som Nath Sharma, the first recipient of Param Vir Chakra.

Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the legendary strategist behind India’s 1971 victory.

Amitabh Bachchan, iconic film personality, and spouse of Jaya Bachchan, a distinguished parliamentarian.

He reminded students that such legacies are not only to be cherished, but also shouldered as a responsibility, inspiring them to create new benchmarks.

“Their phenomenal achievements are your foundation, but their legacy is now your responsibility.”

Bharat on the Rise: From Potential to Power

Highlighting India’s tremendous strides over the last decade, Shri Dhankhar declared that India is no longer a country with potential—it is a nation exploiting its potential daily.

“The last decade has been one of exponential economic growth, unparalleled infrastructure development, and rising global stature.”

Citing global benchmarks, he noted that India is currently the fastest-growing major economy, with its rise seen as incremental, continual, and irreversible.

Youth as Catalysts of Viksit Bharat

In his rousing conclusion, Shri Dhankhar called on India’s youth to become catalysts of transformation, essential drivers of Viksit Bharat (Developed India). He cited India’s enviable demographic advantage, with a median age of 28, and a population where 65% are under 35.

“We must not be overtaken by change—we must create the change. Bharat must lead the change that uplifts the planet.”

He referenced India’s G20 presidency and the guiding vision of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (One Earth, One Family, One Future), positioning India not just as an economic force, but as a moral compass for global harmony.

Preparing for a Future Shaped by Technology

The Vice President also acknowledged the profound technological changes reshaping societies, highlighting India’s unmatched digital infrastructure, widespread smartphone penetration, and global leadership in AI, IoT, blockchain, and machine learning.

“These technologies are no longer optional—they’re part of your school, work, and home. Embrace and adapt to them to become worthy citizens of Bharat.”

A Call to Action: Dream Big, Act Bold

The event concluded on a high note with Shri Dhankhar’s words echoing through the Himalayan foothills—a powerful call to dream bigger, live meaningfully, and serve selflessly. In the legacy-laden corridors of Sherwood College, his address left behind not just applause, but aspiration.