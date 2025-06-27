Global Diplomatic Diaries: Key Events and Highlights

This week's global diplomatic agenda is packed with significant political, economic, and cultural events. Major meetings and anniversaries are on the horizon, providing opportunities for international dialogue and reflection on historical milestones.

From the 104th founding anniversary of China's Communist Party to state visits and critical international summits, leaders across the globe will engage in discussions to address pressing issues. These meetings accompany a series of bilateral and multilateral talks scheduled across various countries, reflecting a dynamic and interconnected world stage.

Notable gatherings such as the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, G20 Finance meetings in South Africa, and the EU Economic Council in Brussels are expected to shape global discourse and policy-making. The schedule underscores the importance of continued international cooperation and dialogue to address global challenges.