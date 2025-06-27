Clemency Quests: Inside Trump's Pardoning Frenzy

Chad Scott, an ex-DEA agent imprisoned for corruption, has set his hopes on a presidential intervention, appealing to President Donald Trump for clemency. Both men, Scott highlights, have overcome gunshot injuries and faced convictions for record falsification. These shared experiences are framed as 'political persecution,' which Scott hopes will strike a chord with the former president.

Trump's presidency, marked by numerous clemency grants since January, has spurred a wave of pardon petitions, with over 9,300 submitted to the Justice Department so far. His approach bypasses traditional Justice Department reviews, focusing instead on political supporters and allies, resulting in more than 1,600 pardons and commutations.

Critics argue that Trump's method flouts precedent and constitutional norms, while his supporters claim it's a means to correct injustices. The clemency wave has raised hopes among inmates like Scott, who see Trump's pattern of pardoning as a potential avenue for early release. This shift has instilled optimism behind bars, changing the clemency landscape.

