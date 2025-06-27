Left Menu

Delhi Court Summons Son-in-Law in Rs 48,000 Crore Ponzi Scheme Case

A Delhi court has summoned Harsatinder Pal Singh Hayer, the son-in-law of late Pearls Group chairperson Nirmal Singh Bhangoo, in connection with a money laundering case linked to a Rs 48,000 crore Ponzi scheme. Hayer, already in custody since March, faces allegations linked to defrauding investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 18:44 IST
Delhi Court Summons Son-in-Law in Rs 48,000 Crore Ponzi Scheme Case
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has issued a summons to Harsatinder Pal Singh Hayer, the son-in-law of the late Nirmal Singh Bhangoo, former chairperson of Pearls Group. This action is part of an ongoing money laundering investigation tied to a massive Rs 48,000 crore Ponzi scheme that defrauded countless investors.

Special Judge Jagdish Kumar has requested Hayer's presence in court on July 18. Hayer was detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in March and remains in judicial custody. The judge determined there was sufficient evidence to justify the summons for both Hayer and MBD Housing Complex Private Limited.

This investigation traces back to a 2015 CBI FIR accusing Pearls Agrotech Corporation Limited (PACL) and associates of running fraudulent investment schemes. The ED's chargesheet reveals PACL's directors allegedly siphoned off Rs 657.18 crore to Australian entities controlled by Hayer, further investing these funds in Australian real estate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025