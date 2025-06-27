Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Israeli War Crimes in Gaza

Israel's Military Advocate General has launched an inquiry into allegations of war crimes, following reports that Israeli forces deliberately fired at Palestinian civilians near aid distribution sites in Gaza, as reported by Haaretz newspaper. Local hospitals confirm that hundreds have died in these areas over the past month.

Haaretz, known for its left-leaning stance, quoted unnamed Israeli soldiers who claimed they were instructed to use lethal force on crowds deemed non-threatening. The Israeli military has not yet commented on the report. However, a military spokesperson emphasized efforts to minimize friction and said new instructions were issued to ground forces after civilian harm was reported.

The review by an army unit tasked with investigating potential breaches of international law highlights the tense situation, as the ongoing military campaign by Israel against Hamas militants has devastated Gaza and displaced millions. Citizens face dire food shortages, leading to desperate gatherings at aid centers where reports of shootings are frequent.

(With inputs from agencies.)