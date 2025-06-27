Left Menu

Supreme Court Stays Land Compensation Ruling, Orders UP Government to Compensate Delayed Release

The Supreme Court heard significant cases on June 27, including staying increased compensation for land acquisition in Arunachal Pradesh and ordering the UP government to compensate a man delayed in release from prison after bail.

  • Country:
  • India

On June 27, the Supreme Court addressed several pivotal cases. Key among them was the stay on an enhanced compensation ruling for the acquisition of 537 acres of land designated for a defense project near the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh.

In another notable decision, the Supreme Court reprimanded the Uttar Pradesh government regarding the delayed release of a man from prison despite being granted bail. The court mandated a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the delay caused by administrative inefficiency.

These judgements highlight the Court's active role in addressing governmental and administrative oversights in a timely manner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

