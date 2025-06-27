Left Menu

Bezos' Venetian Extravaganza: Wedding of the Century

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez hosted a grand wedding in Venice, drawing VIPs from various fields. The event featured iconic Venetian locations and top celebrities, with economic impacts estimated at over 1 billion euros. The couple contributed 3 million euros to local charities.

Updated: 27-06-2025 19:06 IST
Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez held an extravagant wedding event in Venice, attracting prominent figures from film, finance, and show business for an elaborate three-day celebration. Deemed the "Wedding of the Century," the festivities left a significant economic mark.

Costing an estimated 40 to 48 million euros, the wedding impacted Venice's economy by approximately 957 million euros, spurred by media visibility and direct spending. Notable locations for the celebrations included the historic Madonna dell'Orto church and San Giorgio island. The former shipyard, Arsenale, served as the main party venue featuring Lady Gaga and Elton John.

Guest lodgings in five of Venice's top hotels, including the Aman, where rooms reach 4,000 euros per night, added to the event's lavishness. High-profile attendees included Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Bill Gates, and Oprah Winfrey. Bezos and Sanchez also gifted 3 million euros to Venetian institutions, sealing the event's charitable essence.

