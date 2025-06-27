Left Menu

CBI Busts Royal Tiger Gang: The Cybercrime Kingpin's Fall

The CBI has arrested Prince Jasvantlal Anand, the alleged leader of the 'Royal Tiger Gang'. This cybercrime group is accused of scamming victims in the US and Canada by impersonating government officials. The arrest follows 'Operation Chakra V', part of an initiative targeting cybercriminal networks.

Updated: 27-06-2025 19:42 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has announced the arrest of Prince Jasvantlal Anand, purportedly the leader of the 'Royal Tiger Gang'. This transnational cybercrime syndicate is suspected of defrauding individuals in the United States and Canada by masquerading as various government officials.

Following an intensive search operation across Mumbai and Ahmedabad on Thursday, the arrest of Anand reveals a sprawling web of cyber fraud facilitated by advanced telecommunication infrastructures, scripted scams, and fake identification, including forged ID badges of Canadian law enforcement.

Anand's luxurious lifestyle, marked by high-end cars and frequent international trips, was funded through these fraudulent activities. The CBI, as part of 'Operation Chakra V', discovered cryptocurrencies worth $45,000 linked to Anand and identified his gang as significant threats in consumer communication services.

