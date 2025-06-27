Left Menu

Punjab Police Foil Major Terror Plot, Bust ISI-Backed Module

The Punjab Police dismantled an ISI-backed terror module named Babbar Khalsa International, arresting three individuals. This operation, led by the State Special Operation Cell, averted potential attacks on police establishments in Amritsar. Weapons and explosives were seized, and further investigations may lead to additional arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-06-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:45 IST
  • India

The Punjab Police have successfully dismantled an ISI-backed terror module named Babbar Khalsa International. The operation led to the arrest of three individuals, including a juvenile, in Amritsar. This significant breakthrough has prevented potential attacks on police establishments and targeted killings in the region.

According to Punjab police chief Gaurav Yadav, the State Special Operation Cell, Mohali, spearheaded the intelligence-led mission, resulting in the seizure of crucial weapons and explosives. Such advancements in counter-terrorism efforts underscore the agency's commitment to maintaining safety and peace in the state.

Further investigations revealed that the apprehended suspects had links to individuals abroad. As the investigation progresses, authorities expect more arrests to follow. The Punjab Police urge the public to remain vigilant, supporting their efforts to ensure a secure environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

