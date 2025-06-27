Tragic Toll: 50th PRCS Medic Killed in Gaza Conflict

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) confirmed the death of its 50th medic since hostilities erupted in Gaza. This tragic milestone underscores the extreme dangers faced by medical personnel in the region.

Haitham Bassam Abu Issa, a respected nurse working at the PRCS clinic in Deir al-Balah, was the latest casualty. According to the PRCS, he was killed on Thursday while off duty.

This devastating figure reflects the risks taken by healthcare workers committed to aiding those affected by conflict, despite the grave threat to their own lives.

