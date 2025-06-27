Chaos at Hospital: Event Manager's Bamboo Assault
Rahul Ashok Gupta was arrested after storming into VN Desai Hospital, Santacruz, assaulting patient Sanjay Gupta and hospital staff with a bamboo stick. The attack, spurred by previous enmity, also involved property damage. Gupta, who owns an event management business, was subdued by those present and arrested.
Chaos erupted at Santacruz's VN Desai Hospital as Rahul Ashok Gupta, 34, allegedly attacked patient Sanjay Gupta and hospital staff with a bamboo stick on Thursday afternoon.
According to a Vakola police station official, Gupta aggressively targeted security personnel and even Dr. Sayyed Jilani, the casualty medical officer, in his outburst.
In his rampage, Gupta damaged hospital furniture before being subdued by witnesses and handed over to authorities. The police investigation revealed a past enmity with Sanjay Gupta, prompting the attack. Gupta now faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
