Gaza Aid Controversy: UN's Condemnation of US-Backed Operation

The United Nations has issued a scathing critique of a U.S.-supported aid initiative operating in Gaza. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the operation as 'inherently unsafe' and 'killing people,' emphasizing concerns over its perceived militarization and the forced displacement linked to aid distribution.

Guterres also highlighted the dire humanitarian challenges faced by the U.N., as their aid workers are hindered by Israel's constraints, making their operations almost impossible. He called for a cessation of hostilities to ensure humanitarian aid can safely reach those in need, stressing the humanitarian cost already suffered by Palestinians.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which commenced operations on May 26, defended its endeavor, asserting the secure delivery of aid. The U.S. State Department's recent funding injection has underscored political tensions, with accusations of misappropriation leveled at Hamas, a claim the militant group denies.

(With inputs from agencies.)