Gaza Aid Controversy: UN's Condemnation of US-Backed Operation

The United Nations criticized a U.S.-backed aid operation in Gaza, deeming it unsafe and militarized. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres highlighted that the distribution model endangers lives and called for political action towards a ceasefire. Tensions continue as humanitarian efforts struggle under political complexities and accusations of aid misappropriation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:00 IST
Gaza Aid Controversy: UN's Condemnation of US-Backed Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations has issued a scathing critique of a U.S.-supported aid initiative operating in Gaza. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the operation as 'inherently unsafe' and 'killing people,' emphasizing concerns over its perceived militarization and the forced displacement linked to aid distribution.

Guterres also highlighted the dire humanitarian challenges faced by the U.N., as their aid workers are hindered by Israel's constraints, making their operations almost impossible. He called for a cessation of hostilities to ensure humanitarian aid can safely reach those in need, stressing the humanitarian cost already suffered by Palestinians.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which commenced operations on May 26, defended its endeavor, asserting the secure delivery of aid. The U.S. State Department's recent funding injection has underscored political tensions, with accusations of misappropriation leveled at Hamas, a claim the militant group denies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

