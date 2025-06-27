Left Menu

Peru's Significant Reduction in Coca Cultivation Area

Peru's coca cultivation area decreased for the second year in 2024 by 29% compared to 2023. The area now stands at 89,755 hectares, as reported by Carlos Figueroa, head of the country's anti-narcotics commission. This decline marks a significant step in reducing cocaine production.

Peru has successfully reduced its coca cultivation area for the second consecutive year, marking a notable achievement in its fight against narcotics.

In 2024, the total area dedicated to coca leaves, the primary ingredient for cocaine, decreased by 29% compared to the previous year. The reduction brings the cultivation area down to 89,755 hectares, or approximately 347 square miles.

According to Carlos Figueroa, the president of Peru's National Commission for Development and Life without Drugs, this is a significant stride in controlling cocaine production and its associated impacts.

