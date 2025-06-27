U.S. Ends TPS for Haitians: Implications and Reactions
The U.S. will terminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians, impacting thousands. The Department of Homeland Security announced the TPS designation will end on August 3, with termination effective on September 2. This move is part of broader changes to U.S. immigration policy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:22 IST
The United States is set to end deportation protections, specifically the temporary protected status (TPS) for Haitians, according to an announcement by the Department of Homeland Security on Friday.
The TPS designation for Haitians is scheduled to conclude on August 3, and the termination will officially take effect on September 2, said the department in its statement.
This decision is poised to affect thousands, as it forms part of the broader changes being implemented in U.S. immigration policy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement