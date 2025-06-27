U.S. Ends TPS for Haitians: Implications and Reactions

The United States is set to end deportation protections, specifically the temporary protected status (TPS) for Haitians, according to an announcement by the Department of Homeland Security on Friday.

The TPS designation for Haitians is scheduled to conclude on August 3, and the termination will officially take effect on September 2, said the department in its statement.

This decision is poised to affect thousands, as it forms part of the broader changes being implemented in U.S. immigration policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)