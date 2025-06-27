Left Menu

Vigilance Bureau Probes Former Drug Minister as Ex-DGP Shares Insights

The Vigilance Bureau is investigating a disproportionate assets case against Bikram Singh Majithia, involving drug money laundering. Former Punjab DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya met with the bureau, sharing insights from a previous drug investigation against Majithia. Chattopadhyaya emphasizes the need to combat the drug menace in Punjab.

Updated: 27-06-2025 23:03 IST
The Vigilance Bureau's investigation into alleged disproportionate assets linked to Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia took a notable turn as former Punjab DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya offered insight. Chattopadhyaya, who had previously overseen a drug case against Majithia, met with the bureau to share his expertise.

Majithia is accused of laundering approximately Rs 540 crore in drug money. In 2021, he faced charges under the NDPS Act. Chattopadhyaya believes dismantling drug syndicates is crucial to Punjab's future, highlighting the significant challenge drugs pose to the state.

Chattopadhyaya recounted his role during the 2021 crackdown on drug offenses, emphasizing sharing detailed background information to aid current investigations. Meanwhile, Majithia continues to face allegations, with the latest FIR linking him to an ongoing probe into the drug trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

