Left Menu

Baltic Nations Exit Anti-Landmine Treaty Amid Rising Tensions

Lithuania, along with Latvia, Estonia, Finland, and Poland, has notified the United Nations of its decision to exit the treaty banning anti-personnel landmines. This move, approved by their parliaments, is influenced by escalating military tensions with Russia. The treaty obligation ends six months from notification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vilnius | Updated: 28-06-2025 01:56 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 01:56 IST
Baltic Nations Exit Anti-Landmine Treaty Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

Lithuania has officially informed the United Nations of its intention to withdraw from the treaty prohibiting anti-personnel landmines, Lithuania's foreign minister announced on social media platform X on Friday.

According to the current protocol, the treaty obligations for Lithuania will cease to apply six months subsequent to their notification.

The decision follows similar approvals from the parliaments of fellow NATO and EU nations Latvia, Estonia, Finland, and Poland, all of which share borders with Russia and cite heightened military risks from this neighbor as a motivating factor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025