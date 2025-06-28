Baltic Nations Exit Anti-Landmine Treaty Amid Rising Tensions
Lithuania, along with Latvia, Estonia, Finland, and Poland, has notified the United Nations of its decision to exit the treaty banning anti-personnel landmines. This move, approved by their parliaments, is influenced by escalating military tensions with Russia. The treaty obligation ends six months from notification.
Lithuania has officially informed the United Nations of its intention to withdraw from the treaty prohibiting anti-personnel landmines, Lithuania's foreign minister announced on social media platform X on Friday.
According to the current protocol, the treaty obligations for Lithuania will cease to apply six months subsequent to their notification.
The decision follows similar approvals from the parliaments of fellow NATO and EU nations Latvia, Estonia, Finland, and Poland, all of which share borders with Russia and cite heightened military risks from this neighbor as a motivating factor.
