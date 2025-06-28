Germany Revamps Defence Procurement: A Boost for Start-Ups

The German government is set to overhaul its defense procurement strategy, as outlined in a draft law seen by Reuters. The plan focuses on simplifying legal procedures and fostering European collaboration to make the military combat-ready.

The draft underlines the significance of all procurement that enhances Europe's and NATO's military readiness, proposing it as a basis for invoking exemptions under European public procurement law due to its importance to national security.

Significantly, the document aims to lower barriers for start-ups and innovative companies, proposing advance payments to make it easier for them to compete in procurement competitions. This move is expected to stimulate technological innovation and broaden the defense sector's supplier base.