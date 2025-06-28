Trump Administration's Bold Move: Easing Gun Restrictions

The U.S. Department of Government Efficiency has initiated efforts to review and potentially eliminate over 50 federal gun regulations, aiming for completion by July 4, according to a report by the Washington Post.

The department is collaborating with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to streamline regulations in line with directives from President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi, despite a reduction in inspectors. The ATF's focus is on targeting violent criminals while easing regulatory pressures on lawful gun owners and dealers.

This aligns with Trump's broader policy to protect gun rights, exemplified by an executive order in February to review regulatory actions related to firearms. The administration has also permitted devices converting semiautomatic rifles to fire like machine guns, a move challenged by 15 Democratic-led states seeking legal intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)