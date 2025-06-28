Left Menu

Senate Finance Democrat Pressures Treasury on Russian Sanctions

Senator Ron Wyden pressed U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to enforce Ukraine-related sanctions against Russia and sought clarification on comments about Russia rejoining the SWIFT banking network. Wyden urged commitment to sanctions and queried the support of U.S.-Ukraine agreements for improving post-war security.

Senator Ron Wyden, a key Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, has called on U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to ensure strict enforcement of sanctions related to Ukraine against Russia.

Wyden's letter questioned Bessent's comments on the possibility of Russia's re-entry into the SWIFT international banking network, following Russia's 2022 expulsion after its Ukraine invasion.

The senator, who disagrees with much of former President Trump's trade and tax agenda, sought clarity on how U.S.-Ukraine agreements can bolster Ukraine's security without aiding nations supporting Russia's war efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

