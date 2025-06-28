Major Shuffle in Maharashtra Police Leadership

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Maharashtra Home Department has transferred a total of 132 police officials, including 51 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and 81 state police service officials. This significant move affects personnel stationed in major cities such as Mumbai and Pune.

Tejaswi Satpute, formerly the Superintendent of Police at the Weapons Inspection Branch in Pune, has taken on a new role as Commander of the State Reserve Police Force Group 1, based in Pune. Additionally, Mahendra Pandit, previously serving as Deputy Commissioner of Police in Thane, has been reassigned to Mumbai.

Other notable transfers include Deputy Commissioners of Police Smartana Patil and Amol Zende, now serving in different capacities within the state's force. This reshuffle aligns with a broader strategy to enhance the effectiveness of the police administration in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)