Left Menu

Major Police Reshuffle in Maharashtra's Metropolitan Cities

The Maharashtra Home Department has executed a significant reshuffle of 51 IPS and state police officers across key cities. Notable changes include Tejaswi Satpute's transfer to SRPF Pune, and Deputy Commissioners Mahendra Pandit, Smartana Patil, and Tushar Patil being repositioned in Mumbai and other strategic locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 10:03 IST
Major Police Reshuffle in Maharashtra's Metropolitan Cities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a sweeping move by the Maharashtra Home Department, 51 IPS and state police service officers have been reassigned throughout the region, impacting major cities like Mumbai and Pune.

Among the prominent shifts, Tejaswi Satpute, formerly overseeing the Weapons Inspection Branch in Pune, now assumes the role of Commander for SRPF group 1 in Pune.

Further changes include Deputy Commissioner Mahendra Pandit's relocation from Thane to Mumbai, as well as other notable appointments in key locations including Mumbai's Police Training Center and the State Reserve Police Force in Daund.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025