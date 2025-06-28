Major Police Reshuffle in Maharashtra's Metropolitan Cities
The Maharashtra Home Department has executed a significant reshuffle of 51 IPS and state police officers across key cities. Notable changes include Tejaswi Satpute's transfer to SRPF Pune, and Deputy Commissioners Mahendra Pandit, Smartana Patil, and Tushar Patil being repositioned in Mumbai and other strategic locations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 10:03 IST
- Country:
- India
In a sweeping move by the Maharashtra Home Department, 51 IPS and state police service officers have been reassigned throughout the region, impacting major cities like Mumbai and Pune.
Among the prominent shifts, Tejaswi Satpute, formerly overseeing the Weapons Inspection Branch in Pune, now assumes the role of Commander for SRPF group 1 in Pune.
Further changes include Deputy Commissioner Mahendra Pandit's relocation from Thane to Mumbai, as well as other notable appointments in key locations including Mumbai's Police Training Center and the State Reserve Police Force in Daund.
(With inputs from agencies.)
