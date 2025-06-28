Major Police Reshuffle in Maharashtra's Metropolitan Cities

In a sweeping move by the Maharashtra Home Department, 51 IPS and state police service officers have been reassigned throughout the region, impacting major cities like Mumbai and Pune.

Among the prominent shifts, Tejaswi Satpute, formerly overseeing the Weapons Inspection Branch in Pune, now assumes the role of Commander for SRPF group 1 in Pune.

Further changes include Deputy Commissioner Mahendra Pandit's relocation from Thane to Mumbai, as well as other notable appointments in key locations including Mumbai's Police Training Center and the State Reserve Police Force in Daund.

