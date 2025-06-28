Left Menu

Gate Dispute at GTB Hospital Leads to Scuffle

A scuffle broke out at GTB Hospital involving three visitors and the resident welfare association over gate usage, leaving a medical college professor, Dr. Kuldeep, injured. Police are investigating the incident, which arose after the visitors were stopped from using a residential colony gate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 11:29 IST
Gate Dispute at GTB Hospital Leads to Scuffle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dispute over the usage of an exit gate at GTB Hospital resulted in a scuffle, leaving a professor injured. The conflict began between three hospital visitors and resident welfare association members over access through a residential gate, according to police reports on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam explained that the three men, on two motorcycles, were stopped while exiting the colony's gate, prompting objections from Dr. Kuldeep and several RWA members.

Amidst the confrontation, a scuffle ensued, leading to an injury near Dr. Kuldeep's forehead. Allegations arose that the gate was shut intentionally, restricting the visitors. Police continue to investigate, with a meeting scheduled to address the issue with GTB Hospital's Medical Superintendent, the DCP added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025