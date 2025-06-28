Gate Dispute at GTB Hospital Leads to Scuffle
A scuffle broke out at GTB Hospital involving three visitors and the resident welfare association over gate usage, leaving a medical college professor, Dr. Kuldeep, injured. Police are investigating the incident, which arose after the visitors were stopped from using a residential colony gate.
A dispute over the usage of an exit gate at GTB Hospital resulted in a scuffle, leaving a professor injured. The conflict began between three hospital visitors and resident welfare association members over access through a residential gate, according to police reports on Saturday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam explained that the three men, on two motorcycles, were stopped while exiting the colony's gate, prompting objections from Dr. Kuldeep and several RWA members.
Amidst the confrontation, a scuffle ensued, leading to an injury near Dr. Kuldeep's forehead. Allegations arose that the gate was shut intentionally, restricting the visitors. Police continue to investigate, with a meeting scheduled to address the issue with GTB Hospital's Medical Superintendent, the DCP added.
