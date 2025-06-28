Maharashtra's Battle Against Naxalism: A District's Struggle

The Maharashtra government has labeled the entire Gadchiroli district and four talukas in Gondia as 'Naxal-infested.' This announcement contradicts earlier statements by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who had declared parts of Gadchiroli free from Maoist influence merely months ago.

A government resolution revealed on Friday that the regions affected are based on the Central government's list of Naxal-affected areas. Gadchiroli, positioned at the eastern border of Maharashtra, was previously identified by Fadnavis as showing significant improvement in the reduction of Maoist activities.

Fadnavis emphasized the efforts of C 60 commandos and the police in reducing the Maoist threat, particularly in north Gadchiroli, with aspirations to eradicate it entirely in the southern region. The goal remains to eventually remove Maoist dominance entirely from the district.