Maharashtra's Battle Against Naxalism: A District's Struggle
Despite earlier claims of reduced Naxal influence, Maharashtra's government has declared the entire Gadchiroli district and parts of Gondia as 'Naxal-infested.' This comes after Chief Minister Fadnavis previously asserted significant progress in eliminating Maoist activities. The state continues its efforts to eradicate Maoist dominance.
The Maharashtra government has labeled the entire Gadchiroli district and four talukas in Gondia as 'Naxal-infested.' This announcement contradicts earlier statements by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who had declared parts of Gadchiroli free from Maoist influence merely months ago.
A government resolution revealed on Friday that the regions affected are based on the Central government's list of Naxal-affected areas. Gadchiroli, positioned at the eastern border of Maharashtra, was previously identified by Fadnavis as showing significant improvement in the reduction of Maoist activities.
Fadnavis emphasized the efforts of C 60 commandos and the police in reducing the Maoist threat, particularly in north Gadchiroli, with aspirations to eradicate it entirely in the southern region. The goal remains to eventually remove Maoist dominance entirely from the district.