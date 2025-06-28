Tragic Mystery in West Bengal: Toddler Found in Septic Tank

In a chilling incident in West Bengal's Nadia district, a young mother has been arrested for allegedly smothering her infant son and disposing of his body in a septic tank. Authorities confirmed the tragedy unfolded on Friday evening when the woman reported her six-month-old boy missing, prompting a frantic search by both family and neighbors.

The Kalyani police quickly became involved in the search operation, ultimately discovering the child's lifeless body in a septic tank nearby. Initial reports indicate the woman misled authorities with inconsistent statements during questioning, eventually admitting to the crime.

Although the crime's motive remains undiscovered, the investigation continues as grief and shock ripple through the local community. Law enforcement is deeply engaged in uncovering the heartbreaking sequence of events leading to this tragic outcome.

