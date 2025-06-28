Uttarakhand High Court Takes Action on Soapstone Mining Impact
The Uttarakhand High Court has directed state authorities to address environmental concerns related to soapstone mining in Bageshwar. Cracks in village houses led to a PIL. The court mandated filling of mining pits and sought monitoring by geological and groundwater experts, highlighting concerns about regulatory enforcement.
- Country:
- India
The Uttarakhand High Court has demanded answers from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority's chairman concerning the environmental impact of soapstone mining in the Bageshwar district. This development follows a public interest litigation (PIL) that highlighted structural damages in residents' homes due to mining operations.
Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Alok Mehra made the ruling as part of ongoing efforts to address complaints from Kanda tehsil villagers. The locals reported significant harm to their farmlands and infrastructure allegedly caused by illegal mining and have appealed for urgent judicial intervention.
Despite a stay on soapstone mining and requirements for rectifying mining-induced damages, issues with regulatory compliance persist. The court has now appointed experts to monitor repairs and ensure adherence to its directives as tensions and environmental threats remain.
