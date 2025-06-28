Left Menu

Uttarakhand High Court Takes Action on Soapstone Mining Impact

The Uttarakhand High Court has directed state authorities to address environmental concerns related to soapstone mining in Bageshwar. Cracks in village houses led to a PIL. The court mandated filling of mining pits and sought monitoring by geological and groundwater experts, highlighting concerns about regulatory enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 28-06-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 13:28 IST
Uttarakhand High Court Takes Action on Soapstone Mining Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court has demanded answers from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority's chairman concerning the environmental impact of soapstone mining in the Bageshwar district. This development follows a public interest litigation (PIL) that highlighted structural damages in residents' homes due to mining operations.

Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Alok Mehra made the ruling as part of ongoing efforts to address complaints from Kanda tehsil villagers. The locals reported significant harm to their farmlands and infrastructure allegedly caused by illegal mining and have appealed for urgent judicial intervention.

Despite a stay on soapstone mining and requirements for rectifying mining-induced damages, issues with regulatory compliance persist. The court has now appointed experts to monitor repairs and ensure adherence to its directives as tensions and environmental threats remain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025