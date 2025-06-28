Uttarakhand High Court Takes Action on Soapstone Mining Impact

The Uttarakhand High Court has demanded answers from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority's chairman concerning the environmental impact of soapstone mining in the Bageshwar district. This development follows a public interest litigation (PIL) that highlighted structural damages in residents' homes due to mining operations.

Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Alok Mehra made the ruling as part of ongoing efforts to address complaints from Kanda tehsil villagers. The locals reported significant harm to their farmlands and infrastructure allegedly caused by illegal mining and have appealed for urgent judicial intervention.

Despite a stay on soapstone mining and requirements for rectifying mining-induced damages, issues with regulatory compliance persist. The court has now appointed experts to monitor repairs and ensure adherence to its directives as tensions and environmental threats remain.

(With inputs from agencies.)