Manhunt for Assailants in High-Profile Punjab Shooting

Law enforcement agencies in Punjab have intensified efforts to catch the assailants involved in last week's shooting of Harjit Kaur, the mother of imprisoned gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, and her companion, Karanvir Singh.

The attack, which took place on Qadian Road in Batala, has left Karanvir dead and Harjit fatally injured. Police are examining CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators.

An alleged rival gang has claimed responsibility for the assault on social media. However, police remain tight-lipped about the claim, emphasizing ongoing investigations.