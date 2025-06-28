Left Menu

Manhunt for Assailants in High-Profile Punjab Shooting

Police are investigating a deadly attack on Harjit Kaur, mother of imprisoned gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, and her companion, Karanvir Singh, in Punjab. As Karanvir died from his injuries and Harjit succumbed in hospital, efforts to apprehend the assailants are underway. A rival gang has claimed responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-06-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 14:08 IST
Manhunt for Assailants in High-Profile Punjab Shooting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Law enforcement agencies in Punjab have intensified efforts to catch the assailants involved in last week's shooting of Harjit Kaur, the mother of imprisoned gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, and her companion, Karanvir Singh.

The attack, which took place on Qadian Road in Batala, has left Karanvir dead and Harjit fatally injured. Police are examining CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators.

An alleged rival gang has claimed responsibility for the assault on social media. However, police remain tight-lipped about the claim, emphasizing ongoing investigations.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025