Manhunt for Assailants in High-Profile Punjab Shooting
Police are investigating a deadly attack on Harjit Kaur, mother of imprisoned gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, and her companion, Karanvir Singh, in Punjab. As Karanvir died from his injuries and Harjit succumbed in hospital, efforts to apprehend the assailants are underway. A rival gang has claimed responsibility.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-06-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 14:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Law enforcement agencies in Punjab have intensified efforts to catch the assailants involved in last week's shooting of Harjit Kaur, the mother of imprisoned gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, and her companion, Karanvir Singh.
The attack, which took place on Qadian Road in Batala, has left Karanvir dead and Harjit fatally injured. Police are examining CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators.
An alleged rival gang has claimed responsibility for the assault on social media. However, police remain tight-lipped about the claim, emphasizing ongoing investigations.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Graz: Unveiling Austria's Worst School Shooting
Rising School Shootings in Europe Spark Calls for Stricter Gun Laws
Sift Kaur Samra Champions India's Shooting League Revolution
Suruchi Singh: Indian Shooting's Golden Girl Clinches Third ISSF World Cup Gold
Trio Nabbed in New Mustafabad Shooting Incident