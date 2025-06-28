Left Menu

Deadly Suicide Attack Rocks Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a suicide attack on a security convoy killed at least 13 and injured 24. The attack, claimed by militant group Usud al-Harb, targeted a Bomb Disposal Unit vehicle, exacerbating the region's security concerns. A curfew and a rescue operation followed the incident.

Peshawar | Updated: 28-06-2025 14:51 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tragic day for Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, at least 13 security personnel were killed in a brutal suicide attack. Twenty-four others were injured when a bomber drove an explosives-laden vehicle into a Bomb Disposal Unit vehicle in North Waziristan's Khaddi area, security sources revealed.

The attack also affected civilians, including women and children, who make up nearly half of the injured and are in critical condition. A curfew was in place at the time due to ongoing military operations, and security agencies swiftly launched a rescue operation.

The militant group Usud al-Harb, a radical sub-faction of the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, claimed responsibility for what is described as one of North Waziristan's deadliest attacks in recent months, heightening concerns about regional security.

