Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals in Delhi: A Tale of Disguise and Evasion

In a significant operation, Delhi police have detained 18 Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in the city, including five individuals who had adopted transgender disguises to evade detection.

Authorities discovered a banned messaging application installed on the detainees' mobile phones, which facilitated communication with their families back home.

During thorough verification drives spanning extensive neighborhoods, police identified these individuals as violators of the Foreigners Act, prompting a detailed interrogation at the Foreigners Cell.

(With inputs from agencies.)