Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals in Delhi: A Tale of Disguise and Evasion

Delhi police apprehended 18 Bangladeshi nationals living illegally, including five disguised as transgenders. Using a banned app for communication, they evaded detection by altering their appearance. Extensive verification drives led to the discovery of 13 without valid documents, violating the Foreigners Act. The detainees were taken for detailed questioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 14:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a significant operation, Delhi police have detained 18 Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in the city, including five individuals who had adopted transgender disguises to evade detection.

Authorities discovered a banned messaging application installed on the detainees' mobile phones, which facilitated communication with their families back home.

During thorough verification drives spanning extensive neighborhoods, police identified these individuals as violators of the Foreigners Act, prompting a detailed interrogation at the Foreigners Cell.

(With inputs from agencies.)

