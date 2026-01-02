Tragic Canal Bridge Accident Claims Life in Amethi

A tragic accident on a canal bridge in Amethi's Jamo area claimed the life of a 40-year-old man and left his wife seriously injured.

According to police reports, Dilip Kumar and his wife Lalita were traveling from Jamo towards Musafirkhana on a motorcycle when the vehicle struck a divider near Bandhwa Resi village, causing it to overturn. Dilip Kumar died immediately at the scene.

Lalita is currently being treated at the community health center in Jamo. The authorities have dispatched the deceased's body for post-mortem analysis, as confirmed by Jamo SHO Vinod Kumar Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)