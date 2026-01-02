Youth Power: Punjab Congress' Bold Move for 2027 Elections

The Punjab Youth Congress is aiming to usher in a wave of youthful leaders by proposing a substantial percentage of young candidates for the 2027 state assembly elections. Mohit Mohindra, president of the Youth Congress, confirmed the party's ambitious plan on Friday, emphasizing the need for renewed leadership.

According to Mohindra, driven by an initiative from Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, the proposal aims to field 60-70% young candidates, reflecting the demographic strength of one of the world's youngest nations. Mohindra stressed that this decision is crucial for addressing key regional issues.

Amid growing concerns over unemployment, drug abuse, and governance, Mohindra called for youth to step up and lead. He also voiced criticism against the Aam Aadmi Party for not fulfilling its commitments to the youth, underlining the urgency for change in Punjab's political landscape.

