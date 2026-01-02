Left Menu

Youth Power: Punjab Congress' Bold Move for 2027 Elections

Punjab Youth Congress president Mohit Mohindra announced that 60-70% of candidates in the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections will be young, a move driven by Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. Emphasizing youth participation, Mohindra highlighted the necessity to tackle issues like unemployment and governance challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-01-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 16:43 IST
Youth Power: Punjab Congress' Bold Move for 2027 Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Youth Congress is aiming to usher in a wave of youthful leaders by proposing a substantial percentage of young candidates for the 2027 state assembly elections. Mohit Mohindra, president of the Youth Congress, confirmed the party's ambitious plan on Friday, emphasizing the need for renewed leadership.

According to Mohindra, driven by an initiative from Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, the proposal aims to field 60-70% young candidates, reflecting the demographic strength of one of the world's youngest nations. Mohindra stressed that this decision is crucial for addressing key regional issues.

Amid growing concerns over unemployment, drug abuse, and governance, Mohindra called for youth to step up and lead. He also voiced criticism against the Aam Aadmi Party for not fulfilling its commitments to the youth, underlining the urgency for change in Punjab's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Church Appeals for Action Against Religious Attacks in India

Church Appeals for Action Against Religious Attacks in India

 India
2
Security Drives Ban on Outdoor Activities in Anantnag's High-Altitude Areas

Security Drives Ban on Outdoor Activities in Anantnag's High-Altitude Areas

 India
3
Shiv Sena's Uncontested Victory in Thane: A Political Prelude

Shiv Sena's Uncontested Victory in Thane: A Political Prelude

 India
4
Clash in Yemen: Saudi Airstrikes and Rising Tensions with UAE-backed Forces

Clash in Yemen: Saudi Airstrikes and Rising Tensions with UAE-backed Forces

 Yemen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026