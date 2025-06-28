Tragic Water Incidents in Rajasthan: Lives Lost to Overflowing Waters

Amidst the monsoon chaos in Rajasthan, two separate drowning incidents in Bundi district resulted in the loss of three lives. The tragedies unfolded over the weekend, prompting local authorities to intensify rescue efforts.

On Friday, three young men attempted to cross a small bridge near Bardha Dam in Bundi district. Two of them miraculously reached safety, but Mohit Yaduvanshi, a 19-year-old food delivery boy, succumbed to the dam's swift currents. His body remains missing, as police continue their search.

Later, in another heartbreaking event, Ramchandra Paswan, an FCI employee, and Shankar Mali, a gardener, drowned in Dhand Talab. Ramchandra met his fate after slipping into the pond, with Shankar perishing in a rescue attempt. The duo's tragic deaths have cast a pall over their community.

(With inputs from agencies.)