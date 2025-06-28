Left Menu

Deadly Attack on Pakistani Military Convoy Near Afghan Border

A car packed with explosives hit a Pakistani military convoy near the Afghan border, killing 13 soldiers. The attack occurred in North Waziristan's Mir Ali area, which has been a haven for militants. No group claimed responsibility, but the Pakistani Taliban remains a major threat.

Deadly Attack on Pakistani Military Convoy Near Afghan Border
In a severe attack on Saturday, an explosive-laden automobile slammed into a Pakistani military convoy near the Afghan border, resulting in the deaths of 13 soldiers, according to sources.

In the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district, around 10 more soldiers sustained critical injuries and were airlifted to a military hospital.

The region, known for providing refuge to Islamist militant groups, experienced a significant suicide bombing. No immediate claims of responsibility surfaced, but the Pakistani Taliban continued to be a primary suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

