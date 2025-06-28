Deadly Attack on Pakistani Military Convoy Near Afghan Border

In a severe attack on Saturday, an explosive-laden automobile slammed into a Pakistani military convoy near the Afghan border, resulting in the deaths of 13 soldiers, according to sources.

In the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district, around 10 more soldiers sustained critical injuries and were airlifted to a military hospital.

The region, known for providing refuge to Islamist militant groups, experienced a significant suicide bombing. No immediate claims of responsibility surfaced, but the Pakistani Taliban continued to be a primary suspect.

