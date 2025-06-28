Left Menu

Tragic Attack: Car Bombing Hits Pakistani Military Convoy

A suicide attack on a Pakistani military convoy in North Waziristan killed at least 13 soldiers. The attack occurred near the Afghan border, with around 10 others wounded. The region is notorious for Islamist militant activity. No group has claimed responsibility yet.

A devastating car bomb attack targeting a Pakistani military convoy resulted in the deaths of at least 13 soldiers, according to sources. The incident occurred in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, near the Afghan border, a region known for militant activity.

A senior local administrator and four intelligence officials confirmed the attack to Reuters, stating that the assailant rammed an explosive-laden car into the convoy. Additional soldiers were injured and airlifted to a military hospital.

The chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province confirmed it as a suicide bombing and expressed condolences to victims' families. Though no group has claimed responsibility, the area frequently suffers from unrest linked to the Pakistani Taliban.

