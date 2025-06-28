Tragic Attack: Car Bombing Hits Pakistani Military Convoy

A devastating car bomb attack targeting a Pakistani military convoy resulted in the deaths of at least 13 soldiers, according to sources. The incident occurred in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, near the Afghan border, a region known for militant activity.

A senior local administrator and four intelligence officials confirmed the attack to Reuters, stating that the assailant rammed an explosive-laden car into the convoy. Additional soldiers were injured and airlifted to a military hospital.

The chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province confirmed it as a suicide bombing and expressed condolences to victims' families. Though no group has claimed responsibility, the area frequently suffers from unrest linked to the Pakistani Taliban.