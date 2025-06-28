Left Menu

BJP President Urges Inquiry into PF Violations at Delhi Hospital

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has urged the central provident fund commissioner to investigate PF-related complaints from employees at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS). Allegations include violations of labor laws and PF regulation non-compliance. Sachdeva emphasizes the need for an urgent inquiry to protect employees' rights.

In recent developments, the president of Delhi BJP, Virendra Sachdeva, has reached out to the central provident fund commissioner, Ramesh Krishnamurthi, highlighting concerns from employees of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) regarding alleged provident fund irregularities.

Sachdeva, after meeting with ILBS employees, forwarded their grievances, emphasizing reported breaches in labor laws and provident fund regulations. These include claims that PF contributions by ILBS do not meet the mandatory 12% requirement, with contributions capped at 8% instead.

He stressed that salary figures submitted to the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation might be inaccurately reported. Most ILBS employees, often hired on contracts, fear raising complaints due to potential job reprisals. Sachdeva calls for an immediate inquiry to ensure employee rights protection.

