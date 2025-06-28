RTI Activist and YouTuber Accused of School Blackmail

An RTI activist and a YouTuber have been arrested for allegedly blackmailing a private school operator, according to local police reports. The accused, identified as RTI activist Sukhbir Tanwar and YouTuber MK Maurya, appeared in court and were subsequently placed in judicial custody.

The incidents came to light after Pradeep Kaushik, chairman of GAV International School, lodged a complaint. Kaushik alleges that Tanwar utilized an RTI filing to coerce him into paying Rs 10 lakh to withdraw the case. Despite receiving Rs 2.5 lakh in December 2024, Kaushik claims the extortion continued.

Kaushik detailed additional blackmail attempts, including further RTI complaints and demands for money involving MK Maurya. Recorded interactions at the school in Sector 37 led to an official police complaint, resulting in the arrest of the duo. Authorities continue to investigate the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)