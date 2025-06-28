Left Menu

RTI Activist and YouTuber Accused of School Blackmail

A private school operator alleges extortion by RTI activist Sukhbir Tanwar and YouTuber MK Maurya, leading to their arrest. Kaushik claims Tanwar used RTI filings for blackmail, demanding money to withdraw cases. The duo reportedly requested additional payments, captured on CCTV, prompting a police complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 28-06-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 19:31 IST
RTI Activist and YouTuber Accused of School Blackmail
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An RTI activist and a YouTuber have been arrested for allegedly blackmailing a private school operator, according to local police reports. The accused, identified as RTI activist Sukhbir Tanwar and YouTuber MK Maurya, appeared in court and were subsequently placed in judicial custody.

The incidents came to light after Pradeep Kaushik, chairman of GAV International School, lodged a complaint. Kaushik alleges that Tanwar utilized an RTI filing to coerce him into paying Rs 10 lakh to withdraw the case. Despite receiving Rs 2.5 lakh in December 2024, Kaushik claims the extortion continued.

Kaushik detailed additional blackmail attempts, including further RTI complaints and demands for money involving MK Maurya. Recorded interactions at the school in Sector 37 led to an official police complaint, resulting in the arrest of the duo. Authorities continue to investigate the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025