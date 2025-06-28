Tragic Triple Loss: Family Feud Ends in Murder-Suicide

In Maharashtra's Wardha district, a land dispute within a family resulted in a tragic murder-suicide on Saturday. Mahindra Mohije, a 56-year-old man, fatally attacked his 55-year-old aunt, Sadhna Mohije, and her son, 27-year-old Nitin Mohije, with an axe on a farm in Nimsada village.

After the attack, Mahindra ingested poison. Despite being rushed to a hospital, he succumbed to the substance during treatment, the police confirmed.

The incident has reportedly stemmed from a long-standing land dispute, according to Wardha Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rahul Chavan, who conveyed the preliminary findings to the media.