Left Menu

Tragic Triple Loss: Family Feud Ends in Murder-Suicide

In a tragic turn of events in Maharashtra's Wardha district, a familial land dispute culminated in murder and suicide. Mahindra Mohije killed his aunt and cousin before consuming poison. The police suspect a land dispute triggered the incident, resulting in the deaths of three family members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wardha | Updated: 28-06-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 20:10 IST
Tragic Triple Loss: Family Feud Ends in Murder-Suicide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra's Wardha district, a land dispute within a family resulted in a tragic murder-suicide on Saturday. Mahindra Mohije, a 56-year-old man, fatally attacked his 55-year-old aunt, Sadhna Mohije, and her son, 27-year-old Nitin Mohije, with an axe on a farm in Nimsada village.

After the attack, Mahindra ingested poison. Despite being rushed to a hospital, he succumbed to the substance during treatment, the police confirmed.

The incident has reportedly stemmed from a long-standing land dispute, according to Wardha Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rahul Chavan, who conveyed the preliminary findings to the media.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025