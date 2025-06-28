Rajasthan's Corruption Clampdown: Sharma's Sweeping Actions
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has resolved 38 corruption-related cases. Actions include termination and prosecution of officers for corruption, pension withholding for retired officials, and disciplinary proceedings impacting salary increments for multiple serving officers. Sharma's directive affects both ongoing investigations and previous review petitions.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has taken decisive action by resolving 38 cases concerning disciplinary measures, prosecution sanctions, and investigations under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, according to an official statement released on Saturday.
Sharma's orders included terminating two serving officers due to unauthorized absence and corruption, while granting approval for the prosecution of seven officers involved in ongoing corruption cases. Furthermore, he sanctioned comprehensive investigations into five additional matters under the same Act.
In terms of disciplinary actions, steps were taken against 11 current officers under CCA Rule 16, and two officers under CCA Rule 17, affecting their salary increments. For retired officials, actions to withhold pensions were implemented, including one recommendation for a retired IAS officer's pension to be reviewed by the Government of India. Two officers' review petitions were rejected under CCA Rule 34, though relief was allowed in two department inquiries.
