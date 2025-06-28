Family Betrayal: The Shocking Murder of Tannu Kumar

In a chilling revelation of familial betrayal, Faridabad police have apprehended a woman involved in the murder of her sister-in-law, Tannu Kumar. The victim, reported missing two months ago, was found buried in front of her in-laws' house.

Previously, the police arrested Tannu's in-laws, Bhoop Singh and his wife, following Singh's confession. He shockingly admitted to planning her murder, raping her, and burying the body—all while orchestrating an alibi by sending his wife to a wedding.

Now, startling developments reveal that Singh's daughter, Kajal, was complicit, helping her brother and father bury Tannu. She was arrested and has been placed in judicial custody. Meanwhile, the police are actively pursuing her husband, Arun, who remains at large.