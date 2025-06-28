Left Menu

G7 Agrees on Tax Exemption Proposal for U.S. Companies

The U.S. and G7 nations have agreed to support a proposal exempting U.S. companies from certain components of a global tax agreement. This decision acknowledges existing U.S. tax laws, aiming to provide stability to the international tax system and avoid duplicated charges on American firms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 22:43 IST
The United States, along with the Group of Seven nations, has backed a proposal that would exempt American firms from certain elements of a current global tax agreement. This was announced in a G7 statement released on Saturday.

The agreement stems from a U.S. initiative to bypass new international tax charges, recognizing that American companies already face similar levies domestically.

The G7 stated that the plan aims to acknowledge existing U.S. minimum tax laws and bring about greater stability in the international tax system, ultimately preventing double taxation on U.S. businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

