G7 Agrees on Tax Exemption Proposal for U.S. Companies

The United States, along with the Group of Seven nations, has backed a proposal that would exempt American firms from certain elements of a current global tax agreement. This was announced in a G7 statement released on Saturday.

The agreement stems from a U.S. initiative to bypass new international tax charges, recognizing that American companies already face similar levies domestically.

The G7 stated that the plan aims to acknowledge existing U.S. minimum tax laws and bring about greater stability in the international tax system, ultimately preventing double taxation on U.S. businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)